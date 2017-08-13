Android Wear updates leave glitches with Assistant and reminders

The other flaw has been hanging around for a while. Android Wear users have had problems with Android Wear falsely markign recurring reminders as completed, and this was supposed to have been fixed in a patch. However, users report that they're still missing reminders -- in at least some cases, the patch did nothing. That's not exactly heartening if you want reminders to take medicine or pay your bills.

In both cases, Google says it's aware of the issues and is working on fixes. If you're affected, you shouldn't have to wait long. As Android Police points out, though, the rash of serious glitches (which includes older issues like an account copying bug) is becoming a lot to bear. The smartwatch market isn't particularly healthy right now, and that won't be helped if Android Wear users can't count on key features working as promised.