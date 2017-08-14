CNN will livestream the solar eclipse in 360-degree 4K

The event will start at 1 PM ET on next Monday, August 21st, and features a live show called "CNN's Eclipse of the Century" starring astronaut Mark Kelly, along with CNN's Space and Science correspondent Rachel Crane. The really interesting part of this announcement, though, is the breadth of the broadcast. It will use multiple 4K, 360-degree cameras placed along the eclipse's path, from Oregon to South Carolina, allowing viewers to see multiple eclipse events virtually.

Viewers all around the world will be able to tune into this 4K event at CNN.com/eclipse and CNN's mobile apps. Additionally, the livestream will be available in VR with Samsung Gear VR powered by Oculus and Oculus Rift via Oculus Video. Finally, the entire thing will be streamed on CNN's Facebook page thanks to Facebook Live 360.