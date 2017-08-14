Four people arrested in India for leaking latest 'Game of Thrones' episode

HBO's Game of Thrones has suffered a couple of leaks lately, with episodes of the hit show released to the internet before their scheduled air date. According to a new report at AFP News, however, four individuals in India have been arrested, though not for the most recent hack, according to Entertainment Weekly. Deputy Commissioner of Police Akbar Pathan told AFP that the arrest was for "unauthorized publication of the fourth episode from season seven."
The four people will be detained until August 21st, said Pathan, under investigation for "criminal breach of trust and computer-related offenses." The case was filed by a Mumbai-based company that stores and processes the HBO shows for an app; the accused were company employees who had access to the files. We've reached out to HBO for comment on this matter and will update the post when we hear back.