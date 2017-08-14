Google is reportedly testing a long overdue UI update for Calendar

Google launched Material Design in 2014 and has been using it as the basis for a number of updates across its product line including YouTube, Chrome, Search and Inbox. It's sort of surprising that it has taken this long for Material Design to reach Calendar, but the images from Reddit users show a cleaner, more appealing design that brings Calendar in line with other Google sites and apps.

It's unclear when Google plans to roll out the new Calendar to everyone, but we've reached out to the company for more information. We'll update this post when we have more.