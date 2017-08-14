UK cybersecurity researcher pleads not guilty to malware charges

According to Reuters, US prosecutors have charged Hutchins and an unnamed co-defendant for advertising, distributing and profiting from malware code, "Kronos," that would let attackers access bank accounts and credit cards from people who downloaded it from an email attachment. While the court case is still pending, the prosecutors claim that Hutchins has already admitted to writing the malware. The 23-year old's lawyer told Reuters that Hutchins is a "brilliant young man and a hero" and that he will "vigorously defend himself against these charges, and when the evidence comes to light, we are confident he will be fully vindicated."