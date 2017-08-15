Facebook and Reddit ban hate groups in wake of Charlottesville

Facebook, meanwhile, banned several hate groups (including Physical Removal), pulled the event page for the Unite the Right march that conducted the violence and removed most links to the (now inaccessible) Daily Stormer article trying to justify the murder of protester Heather Heyer. The only exceptions are those posts condemning the story.

A spokesperson for the social network says it will keep removing Facebook posts which include hate speech, praise violent acts or support hate groups.

These moves won't stop neo-Nazis and other racist groups from organizing or promoting violence, but it may push them to harder-to-find corners of the internet. Daily Stormer, for example, moved to a Dark Web site after GoDaddy and Google dropped their domain registrations. That's a mixed bag for the anti-hate camp. While it reduces public exposure to their ideologies, it also hides their discussions; they may plan protests and attacks in secret where before they'd operate in a relatively open place. The Facebook and Reddit bans aren't necessarily guaranteed to produce a similar effect, but it won't be surprising if history repeats itself.