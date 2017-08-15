Show More Results

Facebook Marketplace makes its way to 17 European countries

Marketplace says ciao, bonjour to Italy, France and dozens of other nations in Europe.
Mariella Moon
31m ago
If you're looking for stuff to buy online, check out Facebook Marketplace -- it might now be available in your country. The social network has expanded the presence of its eBay and Craigslist rival to cover 17 more countries in Europe, namely Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland. It's been accessible in the UK for quite some time.

So, how is Marketplace better than eBay or Craigslist? Facebook says "you can feel good about buying and selling on Marketplace" since you can check out a seller's or a buyer's profile, see if you have any mutual friends and how old their accounts are. In an ideal world, that means you won't ever have to worry about getting scammed (or, you know, raped and murdered) during a meetup. It's still a young feature, though, so you might not always find what you need there and will probably still have to regularly visit its competitors.

