FrontRow is the latest wearable livestreaming camera

FrontRow has a touchscreen display and because it's Android based, it can run a number of apps, including native ones like a compass or third-party apps like Spotify. On standby mode, the device can last for 50 hours and it can record or livestream for around two hours before needing to recharge. FrontRow also has a story mode that snaps pictures every few seconds and compiles them into a time-lapse video. It can run on story mode for up to 16 hours.

There are two cameras on the device. The main camera is 8-megapixels with a 148 degree field of view and 1080p resolution. The second camera has the same resolution, a smaller field of view and is 5-megapixels.

FrontRow also comes with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. It allows you to livestream through YouTube, Twitter or Facebook and you can upload photographs and videos to your phone via BlueTooth or WiFi through the FrontRow mobile app.

FrontRow is obviously not the first product of this type. Other iterations include the Beoncam, Narrative Clip, and of course Snapchat's Spectacles. And while this device does offer pretty decent specs, apparent ease of use and non-intrusive design, it also comes with a pretty hefty price tag, at least in comparison to similar devices on the market. FrontRow will set you back $399, but if you're willing to shell that out, you can order the jet black version from Amazon now. The rose shade is coming soon.