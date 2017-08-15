'Hamilton' battles ticket bots with a hand from Ticketmaster

Registration runs from August 15th through 18th, and you'll know if you're cleared to buy a ticket when pre-sales start on August 21st.

This concept isn't completely new -- we've seen concerts do this before, for example. However, the Hamilton run is easily one of the tougher tests of the register-and-receive-a-code formula. It's an extremely popular show whose demand makes it all too tempting to pay scalpers a premium. This won't necessarily stop scalpers from turning around and selling tickets, especially not once general sales start (August 22nd), but it might prevent them from buying so many seats that a show is sold out mere moments after sales begin.