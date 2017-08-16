AltspaceVR is keeping its virtual hangout open

We have good news! AltspaceVR is going to live on thanks to you. https://t.co/MlYimlKSYu — AltspaceVR (@AltspaceVR) August 16, 2017

If you're not familiar, AltspaceVR is sort of like Second Life for virtual reality that works with the Gear VR, HTC Vive and Oculus Rift. It announced its shutdown in July after running out of money and failing to secure another round of funding on time. Since the company had no choice but to let most of its employees go, a skeleton crew is keeping its virtual world running for now.

While the company is being very secretive about its future plans, TechCrunch has spotted a potential investor in Oculus founder Palmer Luckey. When AltspaceVR announced its shutdown, Luckey polled his followers, asking whether he should try to save the California-based firm:

Should I try to save @AltspaceVR? (caveat: may not be possible) — Palmer Luckey (@PalmerLuckey) July 29, 2017

Now, he has retweeted the company's story announcing that it's living on. Whoever its new investors are, AltspaceVR users can now throw virtual parties to celebrate their virtual hangout's new lease on life.