ESPN's Apple TV app streams four live feeds at once

Of course, you don't have to watch four at once. You can also choose to watch one, two or three feeds and arrange them in one of five different layouts that suits you best. And yes, you can re-order the feeds, select audio and change to fullscreen view when the action gets intense. When you want to go back watching to all of your streams at once, you can do so easily.

Sure, this isn't the first app to allow multi-feed viewing as the MLB At Bat app and ABC News are among the options already employing the feature. However, with football season nearly here, it makes a lot of sense for ESPN to take advantage and allow fans to track multiple games on Saturday afternoon. Yes, the ESPN app on Apple TV requires a cable subscription -- at least until next year when Disney launches a standalone service for the 24/7 sports network.