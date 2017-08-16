ESPN's Apple TV app streams four live feeds at once

Just in time for football season, ESPN updated its Apple TV app to include a handy new feature for sports fans. Thanks to tvOS MultiCast, you can now watch up to four live streams at once across all of the network's programming options. This means you can put shows and events from ESPN's broadcast channels beside the online-only streams at the same time. It sounds fairly straightforward, but it's sure to come in handy when you're trying to follow multiple things that overlap in your viewing schedule.
Of course, you don't have to watch four at once. You can also choose to watch one, two or three feeds and arrange them in one of five different layouts that suits you best. And yes, you can re-order the feeds, select audio and change to fullscreen view when the action gets intense. When you want to go back watching to all of your streams at once, you can do so easily.
Sure, this isn't the first app to allow multi-feed viewing as the MLB At Bat app and ABC News are among the options already employing the feature. However, with football season nearly here, it makes a lot of sense for ESPN to take advantage and allow fans to track multiple games on Saturday afternoon. Yes, the ESPN app on Apple TV requires a cable subscription -- at least until next year when Disney launches a standalone service for the 24/7 sports network.