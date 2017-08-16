Start Genesis luxury cars with your voice and Google Assistant

Hyundai definitely isn't limiting Google Assistant support to its mainstream cars. Its upscale Genesis brand has introduced Google Assistant support that gives you voice control over your vehicle as long as it's hooked into Genesis Connected Services. If you need to warm up your car on a winter morning, send a destination for your trip or lock the doors, you just have to talk to Assistant (through Home or your phone) instead of venturing outside.
The Assistant app is ready to use today. There's a good chance that using this won't come at any extra cost, since all Genesis cars come with 3 years of free Connected Services access. Just remember that you'll have to pay after that -- otherwise, you might have to control your car the old-fashioned way.