fuboTV recruits CBS to take on cordcutter rivals

You'll be able to watch your local-market CBS stations, with shows like NCIS, 60 Minutes and The Big Bang Theory. You'll also get the CBS Sports Network (in markets with local CBS stations), Pop, and CBSN. Subscribers have video-on-demand access to CBS shows nationwide, and can log into the CBS app using fuboTV authentication.

fuboTV has already inked deals with Fox and NBCUniversal, so the addition of CBS puts fuboTV more directly into competition with Sling TV, which starts at $20 per month, and AT&T's DirecTV, for $35 and up. While it may have fewer live TV channels on those services, it could be a better option for sports, and particularly soccer, fans -- both in the US and Latin America. The fubo Premier service is available for $35 for a limited time.