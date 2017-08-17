HBO hacking woes continue: this time on social media

BREAKING: Yet another hack problem for HBO tonight...this time to it's social media accounts https://t.co/oCRuBsqx1e pic.twitter.com/AM1g7dHL0E — Andrew Wallenstein (@awallenstein) August 17, 2017

[Screencap taken by BBC]

In OurMine's posts, it asked the HBO team to contact them to "upgrade [their] security." It's unclear what happened behind the scenes -- an HBO spokesperson declined to comment when Variety asked -- but the posts have since been deleted.

HBO has been going through a tough time way before OurMine joined the fray. A group of hackers infiltrated its system in July and asked for a $6 million ransom for draft scripts of five Game of Thrones episodes, some exec emails and bunch of documents and passwords. A Star India subcontractor also leaked episode 4 of the show's current season. More recently, HBO Nordic in Spain accidentally released episode 6 way before its August 20th broadcast date.