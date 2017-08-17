Twitch starts its retro 'Starcade' marathon on August 28th

The marathon is running in part to fuel demand for Shout! Factory's upcoming Starcade reboot, but the original series stands on its own merits. The show earned its warm and fuzzy reputation because it treated video games with respect and kindness at a time when many thought they were strictly diversions for kids. That even extended to the second host, Geoff Edwards, who was almost as interested in the games as the contestants. Think of Starcade as one big celebration of early video gaming -- it only makes sense to stream it on a service that's (mostly) devoted to watching gameplay.