The next 'Final Fantasy' brawler 'Dissidia NT' heads to PS4 in January

The latest Dissidia comes out almost a decade after the first one launched on the original PSP. The series ventured to arcades in the interim, but NT will be the first on PS4 and feature sweet HD visuals. Notable also is the inclusion of Team Ninja, makers of Ninja Gaiden and Dead or Alive franchises; Presumably, Square Enix brought them on to tool up NT's combat.

As we noted before, NT will have players picking three-person squads from a 20-character roster of Final Fantasy heroes and villains -- including FF XV's glum prince Noctis, as we heard at E3. Square Enix didn't have much else to add, but they did add details for two release options beyond the standard version of the game. The 'Ultimate Collector's Edition' gets a 21cm tall bust of the first Final Fantasy's stock hero alongside a soundtrack, 80-page artbook and season pass for six more characters after launch. There's also a Limited Edition Steelbook edition of the game for those who just want a fancy case and some extra art.