The next 'Final Fantasy' brawler 'Dissidia NT' heads to PS4 in January

We knew that the next entry in Final Fantasy's all-star brawler Dissidia series would be coming to PS4, and a possible Amazon mishap clued us in to an end-of-2017 release. Square Enix has announced that Dissidia Final Fantasy NT will arrive a little later on January 30th, 2018 -- and there are a couple collector's editions to choose from, if that's your thing.
The latest Dissidia comes out almost a decade after the first one launched on the original PSP. The series ventured to arcades in the interim, but NT will be the first on PS4 and feature sweet HD visuals. Notable also is the inclusion of Team Ninja, makers of Ninja Gaiden and Dead or Alive franchises; Presumably, Square Enix brought them on to tool up NT's combat.
As we noted before, NT will have players picking three-person squads from a 20-character roster of Final Fantasy heroes and villains -- including FF XV's glum prince Noctis, as we heard at E3. Square Enix didn't have much else to add, but they did add details for two release options beyond the standard version of the game. The 'Ultimate Collector's Edition' gets a 21cm tall bust of the first Final Fantasy's stock hero alongside a soundtrack, 80-page artbook and season pass for six more characters after launch. There's also a Limited Edition Steelbook edition of the game for those who just want a fancy case and some extra art.