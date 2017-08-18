Fisker’s luxury EV will debut in January at CES 2018

Fisker Inc. started taking pre-orders for the EMotion in June, but the car isn't scheduled to ship until 2019. It's priced at $129,000 and the company is said to be working on a more affordable version priced around $34,000 that aims to take on the Tesla Model 3. That model is expected to hit the market sometime in 2020.

In regards to being labeled a "Tesla killer," Fisker told TheStreet, "I don't think anyone is out to kill anybody. Tesla doesn't really have a competitor. It doesn't look like one is going to emerge. I think it's time to move to a next level of this technology and I believe that we have come up with some real breakthroughs."