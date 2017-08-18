Google mobile search shows 6-second video previews

If you've searched for videos often enough on Google, you've probably had that moment where you tapped the wrong video because you weren't quite sure it was what you were looking for. No more: Google has added 6-second video previews to its mobile search results. As of this week, searches in Android's Google app or Chrome can show you a little bit of what each video entails as you flip through them in an on-screen carousel. The sneak peeks will only appear on WiFi by default and are opt-out, so you don't have to worry about burning through precious cellular data unless you're ready.
Notably, this feature isn't available on desktop right now (or, for that matter, iOS). Google tells our TechCrunch colleagues that it's due to the company's mobile focus. We'd add that mobile users are the ones likely to appreciate it most. Video dominates your phone screen in a way it doesn't on your PC, and you'd likely rather not hop back and forth between screens and apps until you find the video you wanted. It won't be surprising if the feature becomes ubiquitous across Google's search pages, though, as just about everyone can benefit from a quick look at the video they're about to watch.