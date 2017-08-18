Google uses machine learning to help journalists track hate

"The feed is generated from news articles that cover events suggestive of hate crime, bias or abuse -- such as anti-semitic graffiti or local court reports about incidents," Google writes. "We are monitoring it to look our for errant stories that slip in, i.e. searches for phrases that just include the word 'hate' -- it hasn't happened yet, but we will be paying close attention."

The web app is available as of today and Google says that it'll keep tweaking it over the next few months as use-case data starts rolling in.