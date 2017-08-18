Microsoft could release an Xbox One X ‘Project Scorpio’ edition

It makes sense for Microsoft to commemorate the release of its powerful new console, of course, though it's kind of funny that they're making the codename somewhat official. This isn't the first time Microsoft has released a special edition on launch day, either. The company released a limited edition of the anticipated gaming box in June of 2013, complete with an embossed "Day One 2013" controller. This previous day one special edition also came with a unique Xbox Live achievement, too, though the leaked information doesn't mention one for this new edition.