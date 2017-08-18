Fighting classic 'Tekken' debuts on mobile

In Tekken Mobile, players can collect more than 100 characters, create personal fighting styles and adapt that to specific opponents. The game will feature a Story Mode that sees you create a team of three players who assist Kazuya Mishima against a new enemy called Revenant, who was created for the mobile game. Players will also be able to challenge friends and other users in Dojo mode, and the company will host live events featuring different themed content.

If you pre-register for the game today, you may receive special in-app bonuses. Bandai said in a statement that "as more people pre-register for the game, more rewards and in-game contents will be available for the Global Launch." The company hasn't shared when that will be yet, but fighting game fans will likely have a new option to install soon.