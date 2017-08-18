The Morning After: Friday, August 18th 2017

Not to mention iOS, Android, Apple Watch, Android Wear...

Newton is the rare email app that works great on both Windows and Mac

Yep, there are plenty of good third-party Windows email apps out there, but not many of them work across all the platforms you might use. If you jump between macOS and Windows, Newton (formerly CloudMagic) might be worth a look. Its app is now available on the Windows Store and with Newton already available on macOS, Android and iOS (not to mention the Apple Watch and Android Wear), it's now one of only a few email apps that works on pretty much any device.

This Infiniti EV defies all logic, but you will want it anyway

We rarely buy cars based on logic. It's usually about the emotional reaction to a vehicle: How it looks, how it drives and the way it makes us feel when we're seen behind the wheel often seal the deal. Sometimes, though, cars are thrust upon us. Our first car might be a hand-me-down, or maybe financial issues limit our choice. Even if we end up with a vehicle that's more Bondo than burnished metal, we often still form an emotional connection with our wagon. Our most memorable cars (be they low-cost commuters or high-end supercars), make us feel something. And that's what the Infiniti EV does. Take a peek at the Prototype 9.

Co-founder Jane Rosenthal talks about the inspiration behind the event.

Tribeca's TV Festival aims to be a curator for television's golden age

A lot has changed since the Tribeca Film Festival debuted in 2002. Netflix and Amazon, for instance, hadn't even launched their video-streaming services -- and now they're two of the biggest players in the TV and movies industries. The event, founded by Robert De Niro and producer Jane Rosenthal, welcomed 153,000 attendees to 530 screenings and celebrity-filled panels to its most recent event, in April. Now, inspired by its past successes, Tribeca is launching a new TV Festival that promises to highlight the best projects from the world of television.

The automaker dropped two new concept cars at Pebble Beach.

BMW's redesigned 8 Series is cleaner, more aggressive

At the Monterey Car Week, BMW unveiled two new concept vehicles. Both are previews of planned production models of the Series 8 and Z4 Roadster. If the versions on the forecourt are even close to these concepts, there are going to be a lot of very happy movie producers and hedge-fund managers (thanks to the probable high price and outstanding-but-aggressive looks).

It's trying a bit of everything here.

ASUS goes dual-camera crazy, announces a sackful of new phones

ASUS smartphone division was unusually quiet back at Computex a couple of months ago, but now we know why. The Taiwanese company has unveiled its ZenFone 4 smartphone line with not one but five Android Nougat devices: ZenFone 4 Pro, ZenFone 4, ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro, ZenFone 4 Selfie and ZenFone 4 Max Pro (and these will all get updated to Android O). Going along with the event's "We Love Photo" slogan, all five models have one thing in common: They all have a dual-camera setup, though one model is using it for 2x optical zoom.

