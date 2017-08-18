Trump announces he’s elevating the role of US Cyber Command

This move was at one time also considered by the Obama administration and brings with it a renewed discussion of whether the command should be split from the NSA and aligned more closely with the military. The split was also considered by the previous administration and has been in talks for some time. Secretary of Defense James Mattis will review the possibility of separating the two and will announce his recommendations at a "later date" according to the president's statement.

"United States Cyber Command's elevation will also help streamline command and control of time-sensitive cyberspace operations by consolidating them under a single commander with authorities commensurate with the importance of such operations. Elevation will also ensure that critical cyberspace operations are adequately funded," said Trump.