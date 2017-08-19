Show More Results

Recommended Reading: Netflix's heroes return in 'The Defenders'

The best long-form writing on technology and more on the web.
1h ago
'The Defenders' Is
Thrilling Superhero
Team-Up Entertainment
Mark Hughes,
Forbes

Netflix's last Marvel series, Iron Fist, didn't quite offer the same thrills as its previous three original series. Its fourth installment that unites all four heroes debuted today, and so far, the reviews are mostly positive. Forbes details how the streaming service returns to form with The Defenders miniseries. Even though the latest show may not be the best of the Marvel options on Netflix thus far, it's an improvement after the disappointment of Iron Fist and shows potential for future team-ups with the foursome.

Behind the Hype of 'Lab-Grown' Meat
Ryan F. Mandelbaum, Gizmodo

We live in an age of Impossible Burgers and other lab-grown 'meat' products, but does the hype outweigh the potential?

How NPR's Tiny Desk Concerts Took Over the Internet
Rob Harvilla, The Ringer

NPR's "Tiny Desk" concert series is pure delight and The Ringer takes a look at why it's so captivating.

What Happened to the Negative Music Review?
Neil Shah, The Wall Street Journal

If you've found yourself wondering why nearly all music reviews these days are positive, you're not alone. The Wall Street Journal takes a look at why that's the case.

Can Rotten Tomatoes Crush a Movie at the Box Office?
Sean Fennessey, The Ringer

Exactly how much does a Rotten Tomatoes rating affect a movie's performance in theaters? The Ringer weighs in.

