Show More Results

Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Frontier Developments
save
Save
share

Build your own dinosaur park in 'Jurassic World Evolution'

You're running Isla Nublar on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
22m ago in AV
Comments
114 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Frontier Developments

Did you watch Jurassic World and think that the chaos could have been avoided with better park design? You're going to get a chance to prove your theory. Elite: Dangerous developer Frontier has taken the wraps off of Jurassic World Evolution, which will have you running your own park on Isla Nublar. Think of it as a very violent Rollercoaster Tycoon -- you'll build attractions, engineer new dinosaurs and try to prevent your creations from chomping on guests.

The title will arrive on PC, PS4 and Xbox One in summer 2018, or soon after the June release of the Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom movie (convenient, isn't it?). As such, it's not clear just what the game mechanics are like. With that said, Frontier has a strong pedigree -- it's probably going to produce something considerably better than Trespasser.

Source: Xbox (YouTube)
In this article: av, gaming, personal computing, personalcomputing, video
By Jon Fingas @jonfingas

Jon has been hooked on tech ever since he tried a Compaq PC clone when he was five. He's big on mobile and is one of those precious few people who wears his smartwatch with pride. He's also an unapologetic Canadian: Don't be surprised if you get an earful about poutine or the headaches with Canadian carriers.

114 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Comments
Sign In

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr