Watch Microsoft's Gamescom event at 3PM Eastern

Germany's Gamescom expo may not capture as many eyeballs as E3 does, but it's still crucial to the gaming industry. The event offers a better look at the titles and hardware that you first saw at E3, not to mention plenty of its own surprises. It's a particularly big year for Microsoft with the Xbox One X on the horizon... and it wants you to see what the fuss is about. The company is streaming its Gamescom presentation live at 3PM Eastern with promises of games to show and, naturally, news to share. As for what's on deck? Microsoft hasn't shown all its cards yet, but there are a few clues as to what could be in store.