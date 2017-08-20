Pre-order Xbox One X in a limited Project Scorpio Edition

The rumors were true. Microsoft is marking the launch of the Xbox One X by starting pre-orders for a limited Project Scorpio Edition for the console. It'll cost the same $499 as the standard model, but this is more than a rehash of the Day One system that commemorated the Xbox One launch in 2013. On top of Project Scorpio lettering on the console and controller, the machine gets a "sophisticated and dynamic" pattern and an exclusive vertical stand to flaunt your early adopter status. Even the packaging has a twist -- it harkens back to the 2001-era Xbox.
You can pre-order from retailers right now (including Microsoft's own store, Best Buy and Gamestop), and you'll probably want to consider it if you were already bent on getting the Xbox One X come November 7th. It's possible that stock will linger around, but we wouldn't count on it if there's a rush.
As it is, there will be something if you're content with "just" 1080p gaming. On top of the Minecraft console, Microsoft is prepping Xbox One S Middle-earth: Shadow of War bundles that include the fantasy slasher as well as 1 month of Xbox Game Pass and 2 weeks of Xbox Live Gold. Both models arrive on October 10th, when they'll be available in nearly every market at $279 for a 500GB bundle and $349 for the 1TB system.