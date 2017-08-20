Pre-order Xbox One X in a limited Project Scorpio Edition

You can pre-order from retailers right now (including Microsoft's own store, Best Buy and Gamestop), and you'll probably want to consider it if you were already bent on getting the Xbox One X come November 7th. It's possible that stock will linger around, but we wouldn't count on it if there's a rush.

As it is, there will be something if you're content with "just" 1080p gaming. On top of the Minecraft console, Microsoft is prepping Xbox One S Middle-earth: Shadow of War bundles that include the fantasy slasher as well as 1 month of Xbox Game Pass and 2 weeks of Xbox Live Gold. Both models arrive on October 10th, when they'll be available in nearly every market at $279 for a 500GB bundle and $349 for the 1TB system.