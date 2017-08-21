The first new ‘Age of Empires’ game in over a decade is in the works

The trailer for the fourth game is scant with details, so let's hope you're satisfied with its existence for now. We knew the original Age of Empires was getting re-released in a "definitive version" -- which is coming out on October 19th, Microsoft also announced today -- but redux editions of the second and third game are news. Both of those will get the same treatment to look pretty on current fancy screens: 4K resolution support, higher-detail textures, a remastered soundtrack and quality-of-life improvements.

Neither of those have release dates yet, so you'll just to have to enjoy reliving your glory days of empire conquest in the distant past before the more recent games' remasters come out.

Follow all the latest news live from Gamescom here!