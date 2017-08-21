Cyberpunk shooter 'Ruiner' hits PC and consoles September 26th

The developer describes Ruiner as "a brutal action shooter set in the year 2091 in the cyber metropolis Rengkok." You'll play as a wired-up psychopath, apparently, who's trying to save his kidnapped brother with the help of a mysterious hacker friend, while trying to take down the corporations that rule the world.

It's all about quick reflexes, a sweet video-helmet, and a full complement of weapons. You'll notice the various implements of death in the above trailer: the Storm V plasma rifle, the one-handed Katana, the Fury pulse railgun, the Electra high-voltage cannon, a Sonic-XR ultrasonic gun, and the Shock EMP grenade. That's just a start of course, with a laser cannon, automatic shooter, splitter gun, deployable force field, rotary machine gun, lightning bolt generator, submachine gun, and basic pipe rounding out the arsenal at your disposal.