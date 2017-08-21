Facebook makes Safety Check a permanent feature

Facebook is acting on its promise to make Safety Check a permanent feature. The social network is rolling out a dedicated Safety Check hub that helps you find any ongoing crisis without first being prompted to declare yourself as safe. It's not exactly a prominent feature (you'll have to dig into Facebook's large list of secondary features to find it), but it'll help you find emergency information and potentially help others in need.
The feature will take a few weeks to reach everyone.
You could call it a commentary on the state of the world that Facebook sees enough reason to make Safety Check a fixture of its site -- it means that natural disasters, terrorism and conflict are frequent enough that the on-demand approach might not be enough. At the same time, it's good to know that you can seek (or offer) help whenever you want, not just in special circumstances.