'Final Fantasy XV' coming to PC early next year

Square Enix and NVIDIA didn't say whether there's any new material, but the game is bound too look good on Windows, thanks to Square Enix's next-gen Luminous Engine and an alphabet soup of NVIDIA GeForce features. That includes NVIDIA Flow, Hairworks, ShadowWorks, Turf Effects and VXAO (voxel ambient occlusion), offering more realistic fluid and fire, hair and fur, shadow-casting, vegetation and light occlusion physics.

It'll also support GeForce Experience sharing tech, along with NVIDIA Ansel, a screen-capture tool that lets you do in-game photography complete with filters, HDR, and 360-degree VR images. Finally, it'll use NVIDIA's ShadowPlay Highlights, letting you create highlights of the best action during gaming sesssion.

There's no specific date, but the San Francisco Game Developers Conference (GDC) in March, 2018 seems a promising time frame. During NVIDIA's press conference, director Hajime Tabata said Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition would be the highest quality version of the game yet, and it shows in the video below.