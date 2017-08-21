WhatsApp borrows Facebook's colorful status updates

Now you can switch your WhatsApp status update to suit your mood. You can stitch photos and videos together to make it look like Snapchat -- or you can make it look more like its parent company's status updates. The chat application has updated its iOS and Android versions, giving it the ability to post text-based updates (with links, if you want) against colorful backgrounds, just like Facebook's. It's a non-essential feature, really, but it's definitely more eye-catching than your typical text-based status -- we won't judge if you want to use it to catch people's attention.
As usual, you can control who sees your status and find out who viewed it by clicking on the eye icon at the bottom of the screen. You can also respond to any status if you have no idea how to start a chat with a contact. According to 9to5mac, you can now start making more colorful status updates on iOS and Android, but you can only view them on the web for now.