Sony 'won't allow' cross-platform dino survival in 'Ark' either

We have it working internally, but currently Sony won't allow it :( — Jeremy Stieglitz (@arkjeremy) August 18, 2017

If you're keeping track at home, this is the third time we've heard that. The first time was with Minecraft back in June, then came Rocket League. At E3, Rocket League developer Jeremy Dunham said that someone from his studio had been in contact with Sony every day since the game launched, and the answer about cross-platform play never changed. Psyonix too, has cross-network play up and running in its offices.

"There have been slight variations on how it's been presented to us, but essentially it's the same answer," Dunham told Engadget. "It's 'not right now" or 'It's something we'll consider.' That's paraphrasing, but there hasn't been any movement."

With this news about Ark, it sounds like it's that way for everyone who asks.