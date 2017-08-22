Crashplan drops its cloud backup service for home users

You don't have to go to either of those options, of course. Alternatives like Backblaze exist if you need to safeguard absolutely everything, and you can use free or low-cost services like Google Drive if you're just interested in protecting a limited number of can't-lose files.

The move isn't entirely shocking, especially in an era where ISP data caps make it impractical to upload the entire contents of your PC. Businesses are more likely to need that absolute protection, and their tendency to subscribe in bulk makes them tempting targets. However, this does underscore the risks of trusting your backups to a cloud service -- there's no guarantee that the service you need will always be available. If you need to recover files no matter what, it's still wise to lean on other services and local backups.