Hulu's live TV service is now available on Xbox 360

You'll be able to create up to six different profiles, including ones for kids, to keep your viewing habits and recommendations personal. Subscribers to the Hulu with Live TV beta will have unlimited access to the Hulu library with limited commercials, including Hulu originals and movies. Xbox 360 users will also be able to add premium channels like Showtime, HBO and Cinemax and upgrade to a no commercial plan. They'll also be able to purchase options for a cloud-based DVR and the ability to watch on unlimited screens, just like the rest of Hulu members on other, more modern platforms. These include the Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Xbox One, iOS, Android and Chromecast.