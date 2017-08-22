Hulu's live TV service is now available on Xbox 360

If you're still watching Hulu on your Xbox 360, here's some great news for you. The on-demand streaming service has just expanded its new "Hulu Experience" interface to the almost 12-year-old Microsoft console. The best part is that you won't have to do a thing — the update will happen automatically. Plus, you'll have the option to subscribe to Hulu's live TV plan, currently in beta, right from your console.
You'll be able to create up to six different profiles, including ones for kids, to keep your viewing habits and recommendations personal. Subscribers to the Hulu with Live TV beta will have unlimited access to the Hulu library with limited commercials, including Hulu originals and movies. Xbox 360 users will also be able to add premium channels like Showtime, HBO and Cinemax and upgrade to a no commercial plan. They'll also be able to purchase options for a cloud-based DVR and the ability to watch on unlimited screens, just like the rest of Hulu members on other, more modern platforms. These include the Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Xbox One, iOS, Android and Chromecast.