Netflix nabs the next film from ‘Jason Bourne’ director

The film is reportedly about Norwegian terrorist Anders Behring Breivik, who was found guilty for the murders of 77 people (the majority of who were workers of a political youth organization affiliated with the country's Labour Party) in 2011. Breivik received the maximum jail sentence of 21 years in 2012.

Greengrass is writing and directing the feature film, with plans to start shooting this fall, according to Deadline. As usual, Netflix wasn't afraid to splash the cash, reportedly beating out several bidders for rights to the project.

Matt Damon and Greengrass' return to the Bourne franchise last year resulted in a global hit, raking in $415 million worldwide. The director's other films have included Captain Phillips and United 93, which bagged Oscar nods for Best Picture and Best Achievement in Directing respectively.

The new project will likely join Martin Scorsese's much-hyped The Irishman as Netflix's big prospect on the awards trail in 2018.