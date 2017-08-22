Sony Music taps Dubset to monetize samples in remixed songs

Dubset's Mixbank platform helps identify sampled music within the complex audio field of a DJ remix set, which can have hundreds of samples per set. DJs who use Mixbank are freed up from having to find out which samples were cleared for use on streaming services, too.

Dubset currently claims that it has deals with 14,000 labels and publishers, but Sony is the first major label to join up. "Hundreds of millions of music fans are streaming DJ and remix content, and labels, publishers, and performance societies need robust solutions for managing the use of their catalogs within this massive category of under-monetized music, Dubset CEO Stephen White told Billboard. "We are honored that Sony Music has selected Dubset to help identify and unlock the value in these uses of their catalog," said White.