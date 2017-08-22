‘Stranger Things’ is already headed for a third season

The duo compared season two to a movie sequel and said that they "wanted to push things a bit." "If you have a successful movie, number two is always a little bit bigger," said Ross. You can watch a trailer for the upcoming season below.

Along with working on the show, the Duffer brothers are also tinkering with a sci-fi film that they said will be very different from Stranger Things but is still a ways off. "I think the goal right now is to focus on elevated genre with a focus on characters," said Matt. "And no more kids on bikes."

In the meantime, those kids on bikes are surely in for wild times in season two, season three and presumably season four. "They're going to have to get the fuck out of this town," said Ross. "It's ridiculous!"