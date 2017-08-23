Danny Glover is advising Airbnb's diversity efforts

While it might seem odd to pull a random celebrity in to help, Glover's history as a philanthropist and activist seem a good fit for what Airbnb is trying to achieve. The company has been aggressively working to rebuild its reputation since early 2016 when stories of hosts rejecting potential guests based on their race started cropping up. Airbnb went as far as taking out an ad during this year's Super Bowl that denounced discrimination and racism.

In early July, the company ordered a host to take an Asian American studios class, fined her $5,000 and banned her from the service wholesale because she canceled a reservation and made racist remarks to a guest.

Since then, Airbnb has announced a partnership with the NAACP that would work to improve its workforce diversity and return 20 percent of rental proceeds to the organization. That's in addition to actively helping people of color renting out their homes or spare rooms.