Facebook's mobile apps now take 360-degree photos

Just like any picture you take from within the app, you can share your 360 shots directly to your Timeline or upload them to a specific album. Facebook has also added a couple of new features for any spherical shot you upload: you can now zoom in on them and tag your friends. You can now also use them as Cover Photos -- that should've been the case from the start, but this is the first time Facebook has given the Cover Photos feature a refresh.

Facebook says the in-app ability to take 360 Photos and all these other features are rolling out worldwide starting today. You'll get access to them soon enough if they haven't popped up in your app yet.