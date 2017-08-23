Samsung says it's building an Echo-like smart speaker

The earlier rumor didn't shed much more light on the speaker, but it's expected to revolve around the Bixby voice assistant (not that it was likely to use anything else). That may dictate when and where Samsung releases the hardware. At the moment, Bixby's voice functionality is only available in English and Korean. That's fine when Bixby is a non-essential feature on a phone, but it's another story for a speaker, where it would be the star attraction. Samsung may need to either wait or accept that many people won't use the speaker to its full potential.