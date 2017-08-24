Google might announce the next-gen Pixels on October 5th

If the older leaks about the devices are true, then you're waiting for rather basic-looking phones with HTC's border squeeze controls. They reportedly don't have dual cameras like most new releases these days, and it's believed that Google took cues from the latest iPhones and removed their headphone jacks. Other possible features include 1440p screen resolution, 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The photo you see above, which was obtained by Android Police, shows what the devices could look like. No point in guessing its features and looks at this point, though -- if the date Blass tweeted is spot on, we'll get to know them real soon.

Google's second-generation Pixel handsets, powered by Snapdragon 836 SoC's, will be unveiled on October 5th. — Evan Blass (@evleaks) August 24, 2017