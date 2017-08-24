Spotify's deal with Warner Music clears path to going public

Spotify didn't provide any details on the Warner deal, which has been rumored to be in the works since last month. The streaming company didn't note whether Warner's music would be subject to the same conditions as in the deals Spotify struck with other labels -- namely, whether new records would be held off the service's non-paying tier for two weeks after launch, a limit that first surfaced in its agreement with Universal back in April.

"Our partnership with Warner Music Group will help grow the new music economy where millions of artists can instantly connect with fans, and millions of fans can instantly connect with artists," said Stefan Blom, Chief Content Officer at Spotify.

Regardless, securing Warner means Spotify has arranged for music from every major label, which is good news ahead of the streaming titan's heavily-rumored plans to go public at some point in the future.