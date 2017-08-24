Twitter's Xbox app can stream live 360-degree video

For those among us with literally no attention span, the app also now supports watching two video streams side-by-side. It's not clear exactly how the audio works in that situation; we're guessing that you can just pick which stream you can hear at any given moment. And if you're a Periscope fan, the Twitter app also lets you browse the "global map" that lets you see where people are broadcasting from at any given moment.

Ultimately, a focus on video makes sense for Twitter on a large screen -- plenty of people tune in to Twitter to comment on big live events. Doing it all from your big TV can be a good way to keep up with the chatter around whatever particular video on Twitter catches your interest.