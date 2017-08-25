Microsoft discontinues the original Xbox One

If you really wanted to, you can still buy a refurbished original Xbox One for $200 on the Microsoft Store, which is $50-$80 cheaper than you can find its replacement, the Xbox One S. Or you can join the horde of psyched users who already preordered a big-but-undisclosed amount of Xbox One X's for $500 and wait for it to launch on November 9th. Either option will arguably look better on your shelf than the original console's odd VCR facade.