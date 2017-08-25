Polygram is a new social network powered by facial recognition

Along with face-controlled emojis -- which Polygram creates via a neural network that detects viewers' facial movements and then chooses the emoji that corresponds to their reaction -- the app offers analytics like where viewers are located geographically and breakdowns by demographic. And users can animate emojis that stay animated even when posted to other social media.

Some other features of the app include filters that actually make you more attractive rather than just add things to your image or change your voice, which Polygram says were designed by plastic surgeons. Additionally, for images you want to keep private, the app provides a "wipe-to-reveal" function that requires viewers to wipe away a fog-like covering in order to see the image underneath. But that blurriness rapidly reappears so recipients can never see the whole picture, preventing unwanted screenshots.

While new social networks often have a hard time breaking into the scene, Polygram's features are pretty neat and stand out from those offered by others. If you want to give it a go, the iOS version of the app launched today.

Polygram from Faryar Ghazanfari on Vimeo.