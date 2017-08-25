Tesla's music streaming service pops up in software update

This doesn't mean that you'll have a new music service in your Tesla automobile anytime soon, of course. Last year, Tesla owners found a Spotify app in the code, but the feature did not appear in US or Canadian autos. Tesla's already has a built-in streaming service, which is powered by Slacker and includes a Tesla-sponsored DJ station. A branded streaming service (Tesla Tunes?) tied to the company's electric vehicles really only makes sense if the auto maker can scale its car fleet up quickly and/or offer it as a freebie to current and future Tesla owners.

When reached for comment, a Tesla spokesperson referred us to an earlier statement on the matter: "We believe it's important to have an exceptional in-car experience so our customers can listen to the music they want from whatever source they choose. Our goal is to simply achieve maximum happiness for our customers."