Image credit: Engadget
Tesla's music streaming service pops up in software update

Don't expect to use it in your Model 3 anytime soon, however.
Rob LeFebvre, @roblef
58m ago in Transportation
Engadget

Tesla has continued its foray into safe, eco-friendly and autonomous electric vehicles of late, as well as moves into the solar roof, municipal energy station and home-based power markets. Last month, however, was rumored that the energy company was in talks with major music labels to create a proprietary streaming service it could bundle with its cars. It looks like the reports were true, as a reader of website Electrek has found a spot for a new app, TTunes, in Tesla's most recent auto software update.

This doesn't mean that you'll have a new music service in your Tesla automobile anytime soon, of course. Last year, Tesla owners found a Spotify app in the code, but the feature did not appear in US or Canadian autos. Tesla's already has a built-in streaming service, which is powered by Slacker and includes a Tesla-sponsored DJ station. A branded streaming service (Tesla Tunes?) tied to the company's electric vehicles really only makes sense if the auto maker can scale its car fleet up quickly and/or offer it as a freebie to current and future Tesla owners.

When reached for comment, a Tesla spokesperson referred us to an earlier statement on the matter: "We believe it's important to have an exceptional in-car experience so our customers can listen to the music they want from whatever source they choose. Our goal is to simply achieve maximum happiness for our customers."

