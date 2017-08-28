Patton Oswalt returns to Netflix this October with a new special

Patton Oswalt's honest, story-based stand-up and everyman persona has brought him quite a bit of success. He's active and loved on Twitter and won an Emmy for his 2016 Netflix special, Talking for Clapping. His wife Michelle McNamara died last February, and Oswalt is just starting to get back to work with projects like his role on the MST3K reboot with Felicia Day. Now he's landed another Netflix special, which is set to air October 17th.