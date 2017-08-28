Patton Oswalt returns to Netflix this October with a new special

Patton Oswalt's honest, story-based stand-up and everyman persona has brought him quite a bit of success. He's active and loved on Twitter and won an Emmy for his 2016 Netflix special, Talking for Clapping. His wife Michelle McNamara died last February, and Oswalt is just starting to get back to work with projects like his role on the MST3K reboot with Felicia Day. Now he's landed another Netflix special, which is set to air October 17th.
Netflix confirmed to Engadget that the one-hour special will focus on Oswalt's tragic year of coping with the death of his wife and being the single widowed parent of their 7-year-old daughter, Alice. Neflix also says that Patton Oswalt: Annihilation will cover the angst of participating in social media, our current political climate and being tricked by robocalls. Who doesn't hate robocalls?