Sony's $400 PSVR bundle finally includes the required camera

On the other hand, now you can get an Oculus Rift headset with Touch motion controllers for $399. The minimum specs have dropped as well, so a $500 computer with an NVIDIA 960 graphics card will suffice. That's to say nothing of the amount of stuff there is to play on Rift versus PSVR and that, well, you're getting a computer versus a game console.

As time continues its perpetual march forward, PSVR's biggest strength (lower price of entry versus the competition) is starting to slip away. It's still the headset with the best fit and finish and is the easiest to put on and take off -- especially if you wear glasses -- but that advantage isn't set in stone.