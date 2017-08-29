Amazon Music Unlimited is now cheaper for students

Sigh, it's that time of the year again. Despacito may still be atop the charts, but summer is dwindling, meaning it's time to head back to school. But, don't cut short your soundtrack just yet, because this is the ideal time to get ad-free music on a streaming service. All the students out there already get a nice discount on Apple Music and Spotify, and now you can add Amazon Music Unlimited to that list too. The online retail giant is offering up its relatively new music streaming service to all the young folk for just $4.99 per month. That brings it in line with its bigger rivals, price-wise at least. It also means you fork out less than Amazon Prime subscribers ($7.99 per month) and non-Prime customers ($9.99). And, if you're eligible to be a Prime Student member, it will go down to just $6 for six months -- that's just one dollar a month for the period.
Amazon already offers a family plan, which at $149 per year is appealing for Prime subscribers. And reaching out to students is another way to expand its base. But, simply matching Apple and Spotify's offers may not be enough -- particularly in the face of the exclusives and addictive playlists its competitors have in their arsenals. Still, Amazon's service only launched in October, so it will have to play catch-up for the time being.
Along with the deal, Amazon's also offering up tips on how students can use Alexa's voice controls for music. Looking to focus on your homework? Ask "Alexa, play classical music for studying," or "Alexa, play pop music for focusing." Need a loud ditty to rattle you out of bed in the morning? Just ask, "Alexa, play wake up music." And, if you can't remember the name of a song, just prompt Alexa with its lyrics, or the artist's name. While you're at it, be sure to skip Despacito. All the cool kids are over that one.